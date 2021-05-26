Inmate breaks correctional officer's nose during attack at Iowa State Penitentiary

The attack happened Wednesday morning, May 26.

FORT MADISON, Iowa — An inmate assaulted a correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

An officer was taking an inmate to his cell when another inmate started punching the officer's face, said a statement from the department. Other officers in the area came over and "immediately began using defensive techniques while restraining the attacking inmate."

The attacked officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, said the statement. The officer suffered a broken nose. The inmate did not sustain any serious injuries.