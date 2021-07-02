Infant shot in head among 7 wounded in Chicago shooting

Authorities say seven people, including a one-month-old, were wounded in a shooting in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Authorities say an infant was among seven people wounded in a shooting in Chicago.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 1 on the city’s South Side.

Police say three males got out of a black SUV and began shooting in several directions, hitting the seven people, then got back in the vehicle and fled.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman says the infant is in critical condition. The baby is about 1 month old.

According to ABC News, the other six people were were shot were in good condition, police said.

The shooters fled and no arrests have been made, reports ABC News.