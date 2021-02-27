Incident under investigation that left 14 year old Davenport boy dead

Jaman Winfrey was found dead in the 13 hundred block of Farnham Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department has released more information regarding a shooting that left one dead in the 13 hundred block of Farnham street.

Davenport police first responded to a call of shots fired in the area on the night of Wednesday February 24th, 2021. They are now saying three cars were involved in the incident with shots being fired from at least two of the vehicles.

All three of the cars are confirmed to have been stolen, two from the Davenport area and one from the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. Thursday February 25th, while following up on the incident from the night before officers found the body of 14 year old Jaman Winfrey. The body was found in a backyard while officers were asking witnesses and neighbors questions.

Around the same time officers across town noticed a car matching the description of one of the three stolen vehicles involved in the shoot out on the 24th. Police officers pursued the vehicle in a chase which ended at Central Park Street and Pershing.

There the car crashed into a pile of snow. The suspect driving the car fled on foot and was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Police say they do believe Winfrey was involved in the shoot out that happened on the 24th and is what ultimately led to his death. The shooting is still under investigation.

No information has been released on weapons or suspects, but all three cars involved have been apprehended by police.