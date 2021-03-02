Illinois woman's body found at Iowa arboretum, man charged

Twenty-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of Galena, Illinois, was found dead Monday on the grounds of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police say the ex-boyfriend of an Illinois woman whose body was found at an arboretum in Iowa is charged with her death.

Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.