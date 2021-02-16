Illinois State Police Trooper seriously injured after Scott's Law violation

ISP said this is the sixth Scott's Law violation in 2021 and the second incident in two days.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois State Police Trooper was seriously injured after a 20-year-old woman crashed into the back of his squad car Monday.

The trooper was responding to an accident on Interstate 55 northbound near Illinois Route 30 in Will County Feb. 15. The trooper pulled behind the crashed vehicles with his emergency lights on, a statement from ISP said.

A 20-year-old Joliet, Illinois woman driving a 2010 black Cadillac crashed into the back of the squad car while the trooper was inside around 11:45 a.m.

The trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.

The woman was also taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Vehicles from the crash the trooper was responding to were not involved.