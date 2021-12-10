Man fires shots at occupied vehicle in rural Fenton

Cody Emery, 34, of Prophetstown, Illinois, was arrested for a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 4 in rural Fenton.

FENTON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Cody Emery of Prophetstown, Illinois, for a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 4 in rural Fenton.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a disturbance at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Black and Henry roads, where bullets had been fired at an occupied vehicle.

Upon investigation, Emery was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff's office. After paying 10% of his $150,000 bond, he was released that day from the Whiteside County Jail.