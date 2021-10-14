Illinois man charged in disappearance of baby girl almost 40 years later

Investigators believe the man killed Olisa Williams as an “act of control over her mother," who he lived with at the time.

DETROIT — A Chicago man has been charged in Michigan with murder in the disappearance of a 9-month-old girl back in 1982.

Isiah Williams was accused of taking the child from her mother during a physical altercation when they lived together in Ohio nearly 40 years ago.

The child, Olisa Williams, was never found and presumed dead.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that investigators believe Williams killed the young girl as an “act of control over her mother."

Isiah Williams and Denise Frazier-Daniel were married, though Williams wasn’t Olisa’s biological father.