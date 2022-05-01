Illinois DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

Investigators say Deidre Silas was killed while checking on six children at a home in Thayer, Illinois.

THAYER, Ill. — An Illinois Department of Child and Family Services worker was killed during a home visit on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Investigators say Deidre Silas was stabbed to death while checking on six children at a home in Thayer, Illinois. The village is located south of Springfield.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Benjamin Reed who is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“Today, the State of Illinois mourns the loss of Deidre Silas, a DCFS caseworker and a hero, taken from us in the line of duty. There is no higher calling than the work to keep children and families safe and Deidre lived that value every single day,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker “Our most vulnerable are safer because she chose to serve. I can think of no more profound legacy. MK and I send our deepest condolences to her colleagues at DCFS, her family, and all who loved her.”

The American Federation of State says they are reviewing the incident and will determine if the stabbing requires more to be done to protect child welfare workers.

It's a case that brings up a lot of emotions for many, including State Rep. Tony McCombie who says she's been pushing for better protections for DCFS workers over the past three years.

In 2017, Whiteside County DCFS worker Pam Knight was beaten to death while performing a welfare check. Knight's attacker received 21 years in prison with no parole.

If approved, McCombie's proposal would put DCFS workers on the same level as police officers and teachers which automatically increases the sentence against violent offenders.

"Police, fire, teachers, anybody that works into a school like a cafeteria person, a janitor and aid, they all have the same if they have an aggravated battery charge against them," McCombie said, "The charge is the same. Now, if you're a DCFS caseworker, no, if you're a Department of Aging caseworker, no, it it was just an error that now they're not willing to, to fix."