'Unforeseen circumstances' halts clemency hearing for one of Adrianne Reynolds' killers

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board's website says the agency is working to finalize a future date and location for the hearings.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from March 9, 2022.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board is putting an indefinite halt to April's clemency hearings due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to the review board's website.

Sarah Kolb, one of the people convicted of killing 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds was set to have a clemency hearing in April, but that will need to wait.

"The April 12th, 2022 to April 15th, 2022 clemency hearings have been postponed," says the website.

Right now, the agency is working to finalize future dates and locations for clemency hearings. Once hearings can be scheduled again, notifications will be given to people impacted.

The clemency hearings scheduled for July 12-14 in Chicago are still on the books. The deadline for the petition is April 26. Those scheduled for Oct. 4-6 also scheduled in Chicago are also scheduled to go on as planned. The deadline for petitioning for those dates is 5 p.m. on July 22.

In 2006, co-defendants Harli Quinn, who used to identify as Corey Gregory, and Kolb were found guilty of murdering Reynolds and then burning and dismembering her body in 2005. Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison, and Quinn was sentenced to 45 years.

Less than 20 years after the gruesome death of Adrianne Reynolds, Kolb petitioned for clemency.

According to Cornell Law School, clemency requires the U.S. president or a state governor to pardon criminals or commute their sentences. The term itself means "leniency" or "mercy."