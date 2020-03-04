Illinois bar owner accused of violating closure order, serving customers amid health crisis

At Country Pub in Hillsdale police found several cars in the parking lot and people hiding underneath tables.

HILLSDALE, Illinois — The owner of Country Pub and Grill, formerly Jammerz, is facing charges for serving customers inside the restaurant despite Illinois' statewide closure of nonessential businesses.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department originally responded to a car accident involving a driver under the influence of alcohol on Friday, March 27, according to a statement from the Rock Island County State's Attorney Office.

The statement said the driver led officers to Country Pub in Hillsdale where police found several cars in the parking lot and people hiding underneath tables inside the restaurant.

Stanley Farrow Jr., 50, the owner of Country Pub, was found on-site and notified he was in violation of the closure order prohibiting on-site food and beverage consumption and sales.