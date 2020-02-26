Illinois arrested man in Ohio for 2016 death of a Sycamore mother, her son

Jonathan Hurst is accused of beating to death 85-year-old Patricia Wilson and her son, 64-year-old Robert Wilson, in their Sycamore, Illinois home in August 2016.

WHEATON, Ill. — Ohio authorities relying on DNA and public genealogy databases have arrested a man in connection with the 2016 deaths in Illinois of an elderly woman and her son.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 51-year-old Jonathan Hurst was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday.

Extradition proceedings have begun to return the man to Illinois to face two counts of first-degree murder.

Hurst, who formerly lived in Chicago, is accused of beating to death 85-year-old Patricia Wilson and her son, 64-year-old Robert Wilson, in their Sycamore, Illinois home in August 2016.

Police said they don't believe Hurst knew the two people and don't know the motive behind the killings.