Illinois arrested man in Ohio for 2016 death of a Sycamore mother, her son

WHEATON, Ill. — Ohio authorities relying on DNA and public genealogy databases have arrested a man in connection with the 2016 deaths in Illinois of an elderly woman and her son.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 51-year-old Jonathan Hurst was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday.
Extradition proceedings have begun to return the man to Illinois to face two counts of first-degree murder.
Hurst, who formerly lived in Chicago, is accused of beating to death 85-year-old Patricia Wilson and her son, 64-year-old Robert Wilson, in their Sycamore, Illinois home in August 2016.
Police said they don't believe Hurst knew the two people and don't know the motive behind the killings.
This is a report from the AP.