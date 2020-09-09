Husband pleads guilty to lesser charge after wife's death

Online court records show Casey Randall Klemme entered into a plea agreement in connection to the death of his wife.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of his wife.

Originally Casey Randall Klemme was charged with second-degree murder and domestic abuse and assault after 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme died in July. He pleaded not guilty in January.

On Friday, September 4 Klemme entered a written plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to a spokesperson with Scott County courts.

Affidavits show that police were called to the home the couple shared in the 6900 block of Oak Street twice within a 10-hour span; once for a domestic disturbance and a second time because Tiffany was unresponsive.

When police were called the first time, Casey was heard yelling that he was "choking" Tiffany. Previous reports indicate that Tiffany had a bruised eye, bloody nose and cut on her foot, but that she didn't want to report her injuries.

"The victim died as a result of the injuries she received and the cause of her death was listed as blunt force injuries to the head in the autopsy report," read the police affidavit.