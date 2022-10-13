Iowa DPS: Husband admits to shooting wife, leaving her for dead in Bellevue

56-year-old Christopher E. Prichard has been charged with first-degree murder after he admitted to law enforcement that he shot his wife, then left the scene.

Christopher E. Prichard has remained in the Jackson County Sheriff's jail since his Oct. 9th arrest on warrants for violation of protective order.

He's scheduled for an initial appearance sometime on Thursday.

Court records reveal new details

According to court records, Angela Prichard was the protected party of an active no-contact order against her estranged husband.

It was known to law enforcement at the time of the 911 call that Christopher was the subject of an active arrest warrant for violation of the aforementioned no-contact order. They were also aware that Angela was the leaseholder and business operator of Mississippi Ridge Kennels.

At the time of his arrest on Sunday, Oct. 9, Christopher E. Prichard was in possession of a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Chris admitted that he was angry about the no-contact order and that he knowingly violated it. He further admitted that he confronted Angela with a 20-gauge shotgun at her business, shot her, then left the scene.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment without parole.

