Macomb police identify man killed in house party shooting Saturday

Police charged 23-year-old Donnell Williams with armed violence following the shooting that killed one and injured 10. Additional arrests could be made in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACOMB, Ill. — A person of interest has been arrested and charged for their involvement in the deadly weekend shooting at a house party in Macomb.

Police say 23-year-old Donnell Williams, who is charged with armed violence, was in possession of a felony amount of drugs during the shooting. Williams was a former student at Western Illinois University. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The Macomb Police Department also identified the victim killed in the shooting as 26-year-old German Bathea from Chicago. He was not a WIU student.

Police are still looking through evidence and additional arrests may be made in connection to the shooting.

"We've got dedicated resources not only from our department, from area agencies as well," said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer. "We've had a lot of assistance from the sheriff's department and Illinois State Police. So yeah we're looking at every avenue. We're interviewing, re-interviewing. We're constantly asking for any video or photos. We're examining evidence at the crime scene, we're examining evidence everywhere. So we're leaving no stone unturned."

Police also said they are upping their presence in Macomb to keep the public safe.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of N Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police reported that 10 people, including six WIU students, were wounded and sent to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb while one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person killed in the shooting has not been identified, but police did say they are not a student at Western Illinois University.

Those who may have video of the shooting are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 309-836-3222. All calls will be anonymous. Video can also be submitted by emailing citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.