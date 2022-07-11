Rock Island police launch investigation after man is shot, killed on 10th Avenue

The 39-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police launched a homicide investigation Sunday, July 10 after discovering a man shot and killed in Rock Island.

According to a release from the Rock Island Police Department, police were called at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. They arrived to find a 39-year-old man dead. Initial investigation determined the man had died after being shot by an unidentified suspect.

The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the incident as of Sunday night.