x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Rock Island police launch investigation after man is shot, killed on 10th Avenue

The 39-year-old man was found dead Sunday morning in Rock Island.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Yellow police line tape

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police launched a homicide investigation Sunday, July 10 after discovering a man shot and killed in Rock Island.

According to a release from the Rock Island Police Department, police were called at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. They arrived to find a 39-year-old man dead. Initial investigation determined the man had died after being shot by an unidentified suspect.

RELATED: Friday night crash in Rock Falls leaves motorcyclist severely injured

The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the incident as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the department at 309-732-2377 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the P3 Tips app to report information.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police launch investigation after man is shot, killed in Rock Island