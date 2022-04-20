Man faces home invasion, battery, burglary charges for Sterling shooting

Police say Elias Cervantes Jr. allegedly forced his way into a home and struck an occupant with a metal bludgeon on Sept. 27 in Sterling.

STERLING, Ill. — A Franklin Grove, Illinois, man was arrested in connection to a Sept. 27 shooting in Sterling, according to the Sterling Police Department.

At about 2:45 a.m. on the 200 block of 12th Avenue, police responded to a shots-fired call to find an 18-year-old who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released that day.

Elias Cervantes Jr., 19, was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and burglary in connection with the shooting. According to the police department, Cervantes allegedly forced his way into a home on the same block of 12th Street and struck an occupant with a metal bludgeon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, April 19, police said Cervantes was being held at the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.