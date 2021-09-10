Gunfire strikes occupied home on Marquette Street

One home on the 1300 block of Marquette Street was struck by several gunshots.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gunfire hit a home in a Davenport neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on the 1300 block of Marquette Street.

Officers from the Davenport Police Department located several spent shell casings in the area upon investigation and found one home had been shot several times.

The home was occupied at the time of the incident. However, no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the department.