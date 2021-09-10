Gunfire strikes occupied home on Marquette Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gunfire hit a home in a Davenport neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 on the 1300 block of Marquette Street.
Officers from the Davenport Police Department located several spent shell casings in the area upon investigation and found one home had been shot several times.
The home was occupied at the time of the incident. However, no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the department.
Police said the investigation is still underway as of Friday afternoon and that there were no additional details available.
