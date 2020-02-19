Home damaged by gunfire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home was damaged by gunfire overnight on Wednesday, February 19, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.
Police were called to the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street for shots fired around 1:45 a.m.near a mobile home community.
Fired cartridge cases were found at the scene and one home was damaged, said police.
There were no reported injuries.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.