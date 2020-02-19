Home damaged by gunfire in Davenport

Shots were reported overnight, Wednesday, February 19.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home was damaged by gunfire overnight on Wednesday, February 19, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police were called to the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street for shots fired around 1:45 a.m.near a mobile home community.

Fired cartridge cases were found at the scene and one home was damaged, said police.

There were no reported injuries.