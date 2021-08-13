Hit and run in Davenport leaves skateboarder with serious injuries

Police are asking for anyone with information about a hit and run in the 1000 block of N. Marquette Street to give them a call.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man on a skateboard was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police said the skateboarder was riding in the southbound lane of North Marquette Street, near Jefferson Elementary School, when he was hit. The vehicle then left the scene. This happened around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.

The skateboarder sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to Iowa City for treatment.

There was no description available of the vehicle involved.