Hit and run in Davenport leaves skateboarder with serious injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man on a skateboard was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene, according to the Davenport Police Department.
Police said the skateboarder was riding in the southbound lane of North Marquette Street, near Jefferson Elementary School, when he was hit. The vehicle then left the scene. This happened around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.
The skateboarder sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to Iowa City for treatment.
There was no description available of the vehicle involved.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.