Trial of Henry Dinkins will be moved to Linn County, Iowa Supreme Court decides

Iowa's highest court made the decision on Wednesday, according to online court records.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from April 13, 2022.

The trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020 will be moved to Linn County.

The Iowa Supreme Court made its decision to move the trial of 49-year-old Henry Dinkins on Wednesday, April 20, according to online court records. This update comes less than a month after Judge Henry Latham approved the request to change venues.

A court filing from Thursday says Judge Latham will continue to preside over the disposition. He and an official court reporter will be reimbursed as necessary for travel and other expenses while working on the case.

As of Friday, Dinkins' trial is still scheduled for Oct. 17. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail to be closer to his new defense team, Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese. The pair had represented Cristhian Bahena Rivera in a trial where he was convicted of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Dinkins' previous defense made the request to change the location of the trial due to the publicity surrounding the case on March 25. They cited a study created for the State Public Defender's Office by Personal Marketing Research.

The defense argued that the data obtained by the study "shows that in no uncertain terms a significant degree of prejudice exists in Scott County such that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with jury selection from Scott County."