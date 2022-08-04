Trial for Iowa man accused of murdering, kidnapping 10-year-old girl pushed to October

A hearing is set for late April to determine where the trial will be held.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The trial for the Iowa man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 has been rescheduled for October, according to court documents.

Online court records say Dinkins' trial will start on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. The location of the trial has yet to be determined; a hearing is scheduled for April 28 to set the new location.

Dinkins' new counsel, who also represented Cristian Bahena Rivera, have already filed several documents, including a motion for the state to produce evidence for the defense and an application to hire a private investigator.

Dinkins' previous defense team filed a change of venue request back on March 25. In the motion, they argue the "pretrial publicity surrounding this case has been extensive and pervasive."

The filing discusses a report created for the State Public Defender's Office by Personal Marketing Research. While the full report isn't available through online court records, the filing does cite some data about how in tune the public is with the case so far.

The defense argues that the data obtained by this study "shows that in no uncertain terms a significant degree of prejudice exists in Scott County such that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with jury selection from Scott County."