Man accused in death of Breasia Terrell makes first court appearance on murder, kidnapping charges

Charges were announced against Henry Dinkins on Wednesday. Before that he had been considered a person of interest in the case.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man accused in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell appeared in court for the first time on murder and kidnapping charges Thursday, May 6.

Charges were announced against Henry Dinkins on Wednesday. Before that he had been considered a person of interest in the case and had been incarcerated on unrelated charges. Dinkins is the father of Breasia's half-brother.

According to previous reports, on July 9, Breasia spent the night with her brother, at Dinkins' Davenport apartment. Her brother came home the next morning, but Breasia did not.

When the remains were positively identified to be Breasia, back on March 31, Davenport's Chief of Police, Paul Sikorski, said that her disappearance had been investigated as a homicide.

Watch the full press conference where charges against Henry Dinkins were announced:



Scott County Attorney Mike Walton explained the charges on Wednesday, saying that Dinkins shot and killed Breasia.

Additionally, he said "as a result of the kidnapping, Breasia Terrell was murdered."