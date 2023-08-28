x
Cook at Henry County Jail arrested for delivering contraband to inmates

A cook was allegedly bringing contraband into the jail and distributing it to the inmates.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A woman employed as a cook at the Henry County Jail in Cambridge has been charged with bringing contraband into the jail, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

On Aug. 27, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by the Henry County Sheriff's Office to investigate Jessica Lindquist, 32, who is an employee at the Henry County Jail.

The investigation revealed that Lindquist was employed as a cook at the jail and was allegedly bringing contraband into the jail and distributing it to inmates.

Lindquist was charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution (class one felony) and official misconduct (class three felony). She was released on a notice to appear.

