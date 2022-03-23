x
Crime

Hearing for one Fairfield teen delayed in teacher death case

Willard Miller's hearing is being delayed after his attorney seeks a review by the Iowa Supreme Court based on alleged suppression of evidence.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court. 

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, who was found dead Nov. 3 at a Fairfield park. 

Miller’s attorney wants a hearing on suppression of evidence she claims was obtained in violation of Miller's constitutional rights before other hearings and has asked the high court to rule on her request. 

A judge on Wednesday postponed Miller's hearing but Goodale's hearing is still set for Thursday.

