Man sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for murder

HANOVER, Ill. — A Hanover man has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for first degree murder.

Levi Meyers took a plea agreement on Wednesday, June 30 and pleaded guilty to the March 2021 death of Keith Heidenreich. Earlier in June, Keith Heidenreich's wife, Danielle Heidenreich, pleaded guilty to concealment of a homicidal death.

According to previous reports, investigators said that Keith Heidenreich’s death was related to incidents that happened inside a home where Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich were living, on Blackhawk Street in Hanover.

The 48-year-old man's body was then driven by vehicle to Miller’s Landing in rural Savanna, and put in the Mississippi River, where it was later recovered.

Danielle Heidenreich was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison for her involvement. She'll have to serve one year of supervised release after her prison sentence ends.