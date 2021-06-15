Hanover man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in shooting death of Galena man

David Van Winkle entered the plea on June 10, and has been sentenced to serve four years in prison in the shooting death of 47-year-old Dana Clark.

HANOVER, Ill — A Hanover, Illinois man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a Galena man.

Previous reporting indicates that Clark was shot and killed in an incident on July 14, 2020. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, he was trespassing on private property.

Van Winkle confronted Clark and the two got into a physical fight, said the sheriff's office statement. Clark ended up being shot in the chest.