Illinois State Police: Suspect holds Hancock County deputy at gunpoint, shot by officer after chase

A suspect was shot by a deputy after they allegedly forced their way into a patrol vehicle, held an officer at gunpoint, and led police on a brief chase.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — A suspect is dead after being shot by a Hancock County deputy after they allegedly threatened an officer and led police on a chase on Wednesday.

According to the Illinois State Police, the incident began on July 13, when Hancock County deputies met with a suspect after responding to a call of a suspicious person.

ISP's report alleges that the subject, who remains unidentified, got in the deputy's patrol car and held the deputy at gunpoint. The deputy was then able to get out of the vehicle and fire shots at the suspect.

A second deputy responding to the scene was able to pick up the first deputy before the suspect took control of the squad car and began to flee.

This launched a brief pursuit near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East, where the suspect and the officers exchanged gunfire. The suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The officers were not injured during the altercation. No further information is available.