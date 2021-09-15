Equipment stolen, property damaged during two break-ins at Habitat for Humanity

The organization is out more than $4,000 from a combined loss of equipment and damage to property.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two burglaries at Habitat for Humanity QC have cost the organization more than $4,000 in stolen equipment and damaged property combined.

The organization's development director, Elesha Gayman, said the two burglaries happened within a week of each other; the first on Thursday, September 9 and the second on Tuesday, September 14.

During the first break-in, Gayman said those responsible broke into a Habitat trailer, cutting a chain gate to get on campus. She said a "plethora of tools and construction equipment" was stolen. This happened in the early-morning hours.

A utility trailer was stolen during the second break-in. Gayman said it appeared the culprits came onto their campus just after midnight through a neighboring business lot.

The organization is asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles captured on security cameras: a white sedan and an SUV. Additionally, they are asking for the public to be on the lookout for used tools up for sale that may be marked with white paint.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.



