Car crashes into Davenport H&R Block building Tuesday night

The building manager told News 8 that the driver ran a red light, hit a car and then went through the business' front window.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The H&R Block location along Harrison and 4th streets in Davenport has boarded up its windows after a car crashed into the building Tuesday night.

Davenport police told News 8 that the incident happened at 11:23 p.m.

A Kia Sportage, occupied by a driver and two passengers, was traveling southbound in the 400 block of Harrison Street when it ran the red light at 4th Street. It then struck a Jeep Cherokee before leaving the roadway and crashing into the H&R Block at the corner. Police say the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Rock Island.

The two juvenile occupants in the Jeep fled on foot but were captured after a short foot pursuit. The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Two of the three occupants of the Kia were transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries as well.

Police say charges are pending in this case.