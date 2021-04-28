Gunfire shot during a feud between two groups in East Moline leads to four arrests

The gunshots were reported Tuesday evening, April 13. Police are asking for information from the public.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Gunfire that erupted between two feuding groups in an industrial part of East Moline has led to the arrests of four people.

Gunshots were reported in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, according to a statement from the East Moline Police Department.

"An investigation into this incident revealed it was related to a feud between two groups," said the statement.

Four people were arrested on weapons-related charges: two 18 year old men - Roderick Walls III and Carson Harvey, a 22-year-old man - Shawn Castillo, and a 20-year-old woman- Emily Ledesma. All four were held in the Rock Island County Jail.

Along with the arrests, three firearms were seized. Police said two of those firearms had been reported stolen.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call 309-752-1555 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.