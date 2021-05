Police confirmed shots were fired Wednesday evening, May 26.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gunshots were fired in the 3400 block of Marquette Street Wednesday evening, May 26.

The Davenport Police Department confirmed the gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. The 3400 block of Marquette Street is a residential area of Davenport, just south of 35th Street, west of Junge Park.

There was no word on any injuries.