Jury finds Iowa man guilty of murdering woman, 2 children in 2019

Marvin Esquivel Lopez will face life in prison for the murders of Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children Daniela and Ever.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eight months after a Polk County judge granted a mistrial, a jury has found Marvin Esquivel Lopez guilty of murdering Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children, 11-year-old Daniela and 5-year-old Ever, in July 2019. 

The verdict came down on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Polk County Attorney's Office. Esquivel Lopez is convicted of three counts of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced at a later date but will face a mandatory life sentence for his conviction. 

Court records on the verdict have yet to be filed online. 

Back in April of this year, a jury was able to come to a verdict on one of the three counts of first-degree murder for Rossibeth's death, but couldn't come together on charges relating to the children's deaths. 

