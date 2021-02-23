Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois criminal justice reform bill into law

Supporters of the bill and some law enforcement groups remain at odds over the impact of the reforms

CHICAGO, Illinois — Surrounded by members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in Chicago, Illinois Governer J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a major criminal justice reform bill into law.

HB 3653 brings the elimination of cash bail, requires all police officers to wear body cameras by 2025, among several other reforms.

"This legislation marks a substantial step toward dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities, our state and our nation," Gov. Pritzker said.

Shawn Roselieb, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, said many law enforcement officers opposed the bill.

"Police are going to be expected to be experts on this bill that they haven't been trained on. There are uncertainties in this bill," Roselieb said. "There are unintended consequences that are in this bill."

State Representative Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) said the legislature invited law enforcement agencies to the table when the bill was being negotiated over the summer and the fall.

"Frankly there was a large group of opposition that was going to oppose this bill no matter what," Halpin said. "And they made that case from the beginning."

Roselieb acknowledged that law enforcement agencies have participated in legislative hearings. However, he said many law enforcement officers did not feel heard.