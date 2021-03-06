Gladstone man charged with attempted murder in December shooting

The man faces an attempted first-degree murder charge along with other charges.

GLADSTONE, Ill. — A Gladstone man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened months earlier, on New Year's Eve.

Terrance L. Clopton, age 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 2 after officers searched a residence in the 300 block of Raritan Street, according to a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Clopton was identified as a suspect in the shooting December 31, 2020. The sheriff's office said there was a male who was shot inside a home in Gladstone that day. He was shot several times and had been shot in the torso.

Previous reports indicate two other people were arrested in connection with the shooting: Lora Roberts and Larry Roberts. Both were charged with attempted murder and home invasion. They are due back in court on June 23.

In addition to attempted murder, Clopton was also charged with home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.