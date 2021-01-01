One wanted, two arrested for attempted murder in Gladstone

A 911 call led a deputy to a gunshot victim who had been shot multiple times in the torso.

GLADSTONE, Ill. — Two people are in custody and a third is wanted for attempted murder after someone was shot several times, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department.

A 911 call around 1:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve 2020 led a deputy to the injured person, "who had been shot several times in rural Gladstone," read a statement from Chief Deputy Matthew J. Link.

The injured person, who had been shot in the torso, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators arrested to 36-year-old Lora Roberts and 41-year-old Larry Roberts in connection, said Link. Both were charged with attempted murder and home invasion; they were held in the Henderson County Jail.

A warrant was issued for a third person, 36-year-old Terrance L. Clopton for attempted murder and aggravated battery.