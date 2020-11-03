Geneseo man responsible for 5 QC bank robberies admits to taking more than $26k in total

The string of robberies took place between January and April of 2019.

A Geneseo man has pleaded guilty to robbing five banks in the Quad Cities area during the winter and spring of 2019.

Christopher Lee Schultz, age 41, admitted to robbing five banks between January and April of 2019, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. At each robbery, Schultz acknowledged he was wearing a mask and had a handgun.

In total, he got away with $26,000, according to the statement.

The robberies were as follows:

A man named Benjamin David Watkins previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Schult in the robbery of US Bank on April 18.