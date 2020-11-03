Geneseo man responsible for 5 QC bank robberies admits to taking more than $26k in total

A Geneseo man has pleaded guilty to robbing five banks in the Quad Cities area during the winter and spring of 2019.
Christopher Lee Schultz, age 41, admitted to robbing five banks between January and April of 2019, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. At each robbery, Schultz acknowledged he was wearing a mask and had a handgun.
In total, he got away with $26,000, according to the statement.
The robberies were as follows:
- January 18, 2019 - American Bank and Trust on 41st Street in Moline
- February 16 - DuTrac Community Credit Union on West Kimberly Road in Davenport
- March 8, 2019 - Chase Bank on 19th Avenue in Moline
- March 23, 2019 - IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union on AAA Court in Bettendorf
- April 18, 2019 - US Bank at Middle Road in Bettendorf
A man named Benjamin David Watkins previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Schult in the robbery of US Bank on April 18.
Both Watkins and Schultz were set to be sentenced on Thursday, July 9, 2020.