Geneseo man arrested and charged with 43 counts of online harassment, cyberstalking

GENESEO, Ill. — Police say a yearlong investigation has led to the arrest of a Geneseo man for online harassment and cyberstalking.

On July 30, 2020, police executed an arrest warrant for Andrew E. McGee, 30, of Geneseo.

Police say McGee resisted officers’ attempts to serve the valid arrest warrant.

"Officers gained entry into the residence where Mr. McGee continued to resist officers’ efforts. Mr. McGee continued to resist officers until he was secured in a patrol vehicle."-Geneseo police

McGee is being held in the Henry County Jail charged with 43 Counts- Harassment through electronic communication 4 Counts – Cyber Stalking 4 Counts - Hate Crimes 1 Count – Resisting a Peace Officer 1 Count- Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.