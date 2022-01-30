Galesburg woman found guilty of 2021 shooting, eligible for life sentence

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg woman has been found guilty of murder in the case of a shooting death from January 2021, and faces the possibility of a life sentence.
On Thursday, January 21, a jury found 27-year-old Maquesha Ramey guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the death of Rachel Like, who was killed in a shooting just over a year ago on January 4, 2021.
Likes was found with in her car's driver's seat with multiple gunshot wounds at about 5 p.m. that evening, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Ramey was found as a suspect soon after by investigators and subsequently arrested.
The trial began on January 20, 2022, with 25 witnesses question and 200 pieces of evidence reviewed before jurors reached the verdict after three hours of deliberation.
Additionally, jurors reached the conclusion that aggravating factors, such as use of a firearm, preconceived planning, and the drive-by nature of the shooting, made Ramey eligible for a life sentence; with the minimum possible sentence reaching 45 years in prison.
Ramey's sentencing is scheduled for March.
State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin released a statement, saying, “We are pleased with the results and believe that justice was served. However, the verdict we achieved in the courtroom can never bring Rachel back to her family. I hope, at least, it will provide them closure and bring peace. Our success in the courtroom was a result of many hands on the oars. I commend the Galesburg Police Department – the detectives, patrol officers, evidence handlers and 911 operators – for their hard work gathering facts and evidence that allowed us to meet our burden in the courtroom. The attorneys and staff in my office worked long hours to coordinate witnesses and prepare trial exhibits to make the trial run smoothly. In addition, the manner that my office now uses technology in the courtroom to present exhibits and arguments to the jury shaved days off the length of the trial and created an exceptionally persuasive case.”