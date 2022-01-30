Galesburg woman found guilty of 2021 shooting, eligible for life sentence

State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin released a statement, saying, “We are pleased with the results and believe that justice was served. However, the verdict we achieved in the courtroom can never bring Rachel back to her family. I hope, at least, it will provide them closure and bring peace. Our success in the courtroom was a result of many hands on the oars. I commend the Galesburg Police Department – the detectives, patrol officers, evidence handlers and 911 operators – for their hard work gathering facts and evidence that allowed us to meet our burden in the courtroom. The attorneys and staff in my office worked long hours to coordinate witnesses and prepare trial exhibits to make the trial run smoothly. In addition, the manner that my office now uses technology in the courtroom to present exhibits and arguments to the jury shaved days off the length of the trial and created an exceptionally persuasive case.”