The victim later died in the hospital.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg woman has been charged with murder after investigators say she stabbed another.

Law enforcement responded to the scene in the 300 block of Maple Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Investigators say that 28-year-old Shamere Kimble stabbed another woman, Shamyra Barber at her home.

Barber was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.