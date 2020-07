Police were able to find firearms at the scene and are investigating to find a suspect.

A person is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach in Galesburg early Sunday.

Police said in a Facebook post that the victim was shot in the 600 block of W Brooks street in the morning on Sunday, July 7.

The victim, currently unidentified, sustained a serious wound to the torso and was rushed to the emergency room for treatment before being transferred to a Peoria hospital.