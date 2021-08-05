Galesburg Police arrest man in connection to armed robbery

Police said Riddle told them he robbed the gas station because he's a drug addict and needed money to buy more drugs.

GALESBURG, Ill — A Galesburg man has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station with a knife.

52-year-old Darrin Riddle has been charged with Armed Robbery.

Galesburg Police responded to a call about a robbery at the Shell Express on Grand Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

Upon arrival, police found a man pulled a knife on the clerk and threatened to kill her if she didn't give him all the cash in the register.

Police said the man took the money and ran off, but the clerk recognized him as a regular and was able to give a description of what he looked like.

Based on the description, Knox County Sheriff's Office were able to find the man not far from the crime scene, and identify him as Darrin Riddle.

Police said Riddle told officers he robbed the gas station because he is a drug addict and needed money to buy more drugs.