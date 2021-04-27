Galesburg PD violent crime task force makes several arrests in first days

Within the first few days of its creation, Galesburg's new task force responding to increases in violent crime has posted results.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Four days into its life, the Galesburg Police Department's new violent crime task force has made several arrests targeting increases in violent crimes and drug distribution.

Since its announcement on Friday, April 23, the task force was able to identify and arrest four separate suspects for various crimes, the Department said on Tuesday, April 27.

25-year-old Davon Barber was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Markings, which means that the serial number was filed off.

21-year-old Treamon Turner was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Use of Weapons, and Intimidation.

Jarvis Lewis, age 27, was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis over 500 grams, Possession of Cannabis over 500 grams, and Obstructing Justice.

Orlando J Hernandez, age 24, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Galesburg Police did not give more details about the incidents that lead to the arrests.

Additionally, during the same time period, Galesburg PD was able to seize two illegally owned guns and five pounds of cannabis.