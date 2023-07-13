Galesburg corrections officer arrested for an off-duty assault

GALESBURG, Ill. — A corrections officer was arrested by the Galesburg Police Department following an investigation into an off-duty assault.
An arrest warrant was issued by the Knox County State's Attorney on July 11 for Corrections Officer Matthew Ferry. He was charged with aggravated assault for the incident that occurred July 5, according to a press release.
Ferry posted bond after his arrest and is currently on administrative leave.
