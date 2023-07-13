x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Galesburg corrections officer arrested for an off-duty assault

Matthew Ferry had a warrant for his arrest issued by the Knox County State's Attorney for an assault.
Credit: WTOL 11

GALESBURG, Ill. — A corrections officer was arrested by the Galesburg Police Department following an investigation into an off-duty assault. 

An arrest warrant was issued by the Knox County State's Attorney on July 11 for Corrections Officer Matthew Ferry. He was charged with aggravated assault for the incident that occurred July 5, according to a press release.

Ferry posted bond after his arrest and is currently on administrative leave.

WQAD News 8 will update this story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Illinois man found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Before You Leave, Check This Out