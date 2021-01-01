Multiple people hurt in Galesburg shooting

The gunfire rang out in the early morning hours of New Year's Day in a Galesburg neighborhood.

GALESBURG, Ill — Multiple people were hurt in a shooting in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, according to a statement from the Galesburg Police Department.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on January 1, they were called to the 1000 block of Monroe Street where the shooting had taken place. "Multiple victims" were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in a northwest neighborhood, which is one block east of North Henderson Street, a main road lined with businesses.

There was no word on the conditions of the people who were shot.