Woman in Galesburg charged with murder in stabbing death of 7-year-old daughter

GALESBURG, Ill. — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of her seven-year-old daughter.
According to a statement from the City of Galesburg, police were called to a neighborhood south of Main Street on the west side of town Sunday for an "unknown problem with a child."
There, in the 1500 block of McKnight Street, police said they found a seven-year-old girl had died, "from apparent knife wounds."
The investigation that followed led law enforcement officers to arrest the girl's mother, 29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, said the statement. She has been charged with first-degree murder.
The Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knox County State's Attorney's Office and the Illinois State Police took part in the investigation.
If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg CrimeStoppers at 309-344-0044.