Woman in Galesburg charged with murder in stabbing death of 7-year-old daughter

The stabbing took place in a Galesburg neighborhood on the west side of town.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of her seven-year-old daughter.

According to a statement from the City of Galesburg, police were called to a neighborhood south of Main Street on the west side of town Sunday for an "unknown problem with a child."

There, in the 1500 block of McKnight Street, police said they found a seven-year-old girl had died, "from apparent knife wounds."

The investigation that followed led law enforcement officers to arrest the girl's mother, 29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, said the statement. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knox County State's Attorney's Office and the Illinois State Police took part in the investigation.