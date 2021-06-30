Four arrested in Henderson County meth bust

Illinois State Police found more than a quarter pound of meth, syringes and other paraphernalia while serving a warrant at a home in Oquawka.

OQUAWKA, Ill. — Four people have been arrested on meth charges in Henderson County.

Illinois State Police served a narcotics search warrant at an address in rural Oquawka on Friday, June 25.

Inside, police say they found 148 grams of crystal meth, syringes, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Police arrested 37-year-old Robert Doss, 32-year-old Michael Abbott, 34-year-old Chelsea Roller, and 29-year-old Emily Kay on various Possession of Methamphetamine charges.

Doss was also charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine over 15 grams.

All of them were booked into the Henderson County Jail awaiting bond.