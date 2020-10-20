Former UT school resource officer pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

An East Moline police officer who served as a school resource officer has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of child pornography.

Online court records show that Kirk DeGreve pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 20.

DeGreve initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to previous reports.

The investigation led to DeGreve's arrest on Thursday, January 23.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow said at that time, another resource officer was requested for the school.