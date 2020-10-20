Former Rock Island prosecutor defends 2008 murder conviction of Nathaniel Onsrud

Former Rock Island Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret Osborn says she did not withhold evidence from Onsrud’s defense team, demands apology

MOLINE, Illinois — Former Rock Island Assistant State's Attorney Margaret Osoborn on Tuesday defended her actions in the 2008 conviction of a Coal Valley man for murdering a four-month-old baby.

"We believe that Margaret Osborn has been viciously and wrongfully accused of criminal acts and professional misconduct," said her attorney, John Doak, at a press conference.

On June 23rd, Nathaniel Onsrud, of Coal Valley, was released from prison after serving 13 years behind bars. Though he pleaded guilty of the crime, his conviction and sentence were vacated with approval of current Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal because evidence had been withheld from Onsrud's defense team at the time.

Villarreal submitted materials relating to Osborn's handling the case to the Supreme Court of Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee for potential violations.

Doak said his client's name and reputation have been trashed.

"Can you imagine as a former prosecutor having the headlines at the local newspapers and on the television stations saying that you were the one that withheld documents and wrongfully prosecuted and convicted a baby-killer?" Doak said.

Presenting stacks of documents to the press, Doak said Osborn did turn over medical records and interviews while prosecuting the case in 2007 and 2008.

"We demand that an apology be made promptly by the state’s attorney Dora Villareal-Nieman," Doak said.

Though Onsrud's conviction and sentence were vacated, he was not exonerated. He remains charged with the killing of his son; the next hearing in the case scheduled for December.

Villarreal said she stands by the decision to vacate the conviction. She has also announced an internal audit of all of Osborn's convictions.