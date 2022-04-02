Former Rock Island alderman gets 180 days in jail for embezzlement

Former Rock Island City Council member David Geenen pleaded guilty Monday to stealing over $63,000 from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Feb. 4.

Former Rock Island City Council member David Geenen on Monday, July 11 waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

The Day Foundation awards grants within the Quad Cities area to programs that supply services in health, education, youth development, community development, culture and basic human needs, according to its website. It also awards donations to organizations committed to reducing poverty and injustice and promoting democratic values, free expression and human achievement.

Shortly after being terminated from his position with the foundation and investigated for stealing from his employer, the former 7th Ward alderman submitted his resignation from the city council on Nov. 19.

In February, the Rock Island Police Department, County Sheriff's Office and County State's Attorney's Office gathered enough evidence to file charges against Geenan for theft of between $10,000 and $100,000.

According to police, Geenen was knowingly and illegally in control of Day Foundation funds. Through a series of transactions, he diverted money appropriated to local organizations and wrote checks for his own personal use since December 2020. He also altered bank statements in order to hide the missing money.