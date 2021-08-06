x
Former football player charged in Iowa hoops star's assault

Hawkeye guard Jordan Bohannon suffered a serious head injury during the May 23 attack in Iowa City.
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 93-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May. 

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar. 

Bohannon suffered a serious head injury.

Kron turned himself in and was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later. 

The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally” assaulted him. 

Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

